Wagner: Write in Halberg for coroner

It’s time to again vote for a qualified, responsible county coroner. Don Halberg is again running as a write-in incumbent. If you previously voted for our county coroner and decided you could have made a better choice, you have the opportunity to do so. Don did well for an unknown, and as we have experienced in the recent past, voting by name recognition has proven to be disappointing. As always in politics, many promises are made to the public to answer any questions you may have, however, that has proven to be untrue with many questions gone unanswered and disregarded. If you’re unable to get an answer before they’re elected, there won't be answers afterwards. Before voting for your elected official, see exactly what their experience and education provides for the position. It’s been established recently that experience in an elected official is of the utmost importance.
Your coroner is a government official who determines the manner and cause of death, investigates or confirms the identity of an unknown person found dead within the coroner’s jurisdiction, and investigates deaths considered suspicious, sudden, or unusual. The coroner locates and documents information regarding next of kin, including their relationship to the deceased and status of notification attempts. And of course, assist the families of those who have lost a loved one by answering questions and considering their thoughts into why their family member died. Most importantly, you as a survivor of a loved one lost should be heard and treated with respect and consideration.
Before voting, re-examine the incumbents, visit social media sites, ask friends and family. Become informed. When you go to the polls or receive your absentee ballots, please vote for Don Halberg. Don won't be on the ballot but can be voted for as a write-in. It's most important that you fill in the bubble and write in Don Halberg. If you would like to review Don’s credentials and experience, please visit his site: donhalberg.com.
I encourage you to vote for Don Halberg for your coroner if you did not in the primary, and rethink your decision if you feel you could make a better choice in the general.
Thank you for supporting Don.
REINA WAGNER, Casper
