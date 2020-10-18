Wagner: Write in Halberg for coroner

It’s time to again vote for a qualified, responsible county coroner. Don Halberg is again running as a write-in incumbent. If you previously voted for our county coroner and decided you could have made a better choice, you have the opportunity to do so. Don did well for an unknown, and as we have experienced in the recent past, voting by name recognition has proven to be disappointing. As always in politics, many promises are made to the public to answer any questions you may have, however, that has proven to be untrue with many questions gone unanswered and disregarded. If you’re unable to get an answer before they’re elected, there won't be answers afterwards. Before voting for your elected official, see exactly what their experience and education provides for the position. It’s been established recently that experience in an elected official is of the utmost importance.