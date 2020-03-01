Wakefield: Lodging tax will be a black eye

Editor:

Hello Governor Gordon,

We are well aware that you support a statewide lodging tax as a way to get the Travel and Tourism budget out of the general fund and make it self-sufficient. On paper that seems a prudent decision.

As small, independent lodging owner-operators, we are adamantly opposed to the blanket approach to tourism that Wyoming Travel and Tourism represents. We have been in the lodging business since 2006 in Pinedale and have tried and failed to influence this blanket approach to marketing our State. It just doesn't work for small communities. We pay into a big pot and get at best scraps.

Unless of course you happen to be near the national parks, then this approach is a gift from you and the Legislature.

Unless you’re willing and interested in reforming how this money will be spent, we predict this current legislation passing with no oversight or reform built into it will result in a black eye on your administration. This black eye won’t be apparent immediately, but over time you will see what we have experienced as a total disregard for small communities or any regional approach to marketing tourism.