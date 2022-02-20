Walda: The Republican Party is not a cult of one person

Editor:

After a lifetime of working for the Republican party, I hardly recognize it after the former president promised if re-elected, he would pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, who attacked the Capitol and tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

And now, the Republican National Committee is calling the insurrectionists "ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse." It censured Reps Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who are investigating the attack. I watched on TV as police officers were being beaten, windows being smashed, and hearing "Hang Mike Pence." Our Democracy was being threatened and President Trump did nothing.

Initially, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called for a bipartisan commission to investigate. Republican Cheney and Kinzinger answered the call, despite McCarthy later changing his mind. They are doing what all Republicans should be doing -- looking for the truth. Instead, we see Republican legislators in several states embracing the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was fraudulently decided and passing laws to make it harder to vote.

I have spent my adult life working to elect Republicans, including three Western Governors and three Republican Presidents. I know -- and so does every other clear-thinking Republican -- that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Joe Biden won. To constantly put doubts in voters' minds is wrong.

For decades, Republicans have fought in the trenches to elect Republican leaders. We walked door-to-door registering voters and manned phone banks. Our goal always has been to enable people to vote. It was not to curb the voting rights of those who were not Republicans.

Many of my friends have left the GOP. But I keep hoping the party will come back to its traditional values, integrity and honesty.

I won't tell my Wyoming neighbors who to elect as their only House representative. As a resident of Montana, who only gets to elect two members of the House, I would resent that kind of outside interference.

But our Republican Party is not a cult of one person. It's an honorable party of principles that deserves the same in its elected leaders.

MARTHA WALDA, Big Sky, MT

