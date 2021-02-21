Walker: Cheney is one of our own

Editor:

I am writing to register my support for Representative Liz Cheney. I do this neither as a Democrat nor as a Republican. I do this as a Wyoming son.

I have not made up my mind as to whether Trump's post-election efforts to undermine the trust in and integrity of our electoral system and his failure to act when he heard of the crowd breaching the Capitol are offences that merit impeachment. Were his efforts wrong? I think so. Impeachable? The case is not clear. Worth taking to trial even if impeachable? Again, I am not sure.

Congress has increasingly become an elaborate stage production, its actors putting on a mere show of governing, a show performed for the purpose of tickling the sensibilities of one's fellow tribesmen or inflaming the sensibilities of one's rivals. (Citizenship has likewise become a pageant of exaggerated displays of fealty.)