Walker: Cheney is one of our own

Editor:
I am writing to register my support for Representative Liz Cheney. I do this neither as a Democrat nor as a Republican. I do this as a Wyoming son.
I have not made up my mind as to whether Trump's post-election efforts to undermine the trust in and integrity of our electoral system and his failure to act when he heard of the crowd breaching the Capitol are offences that merit impeachment. Were his efforts wrong? I think so. Impeachable? The case is not clear. Worth taking to trial even if impeachable? Again, I am not sure.
Congress has increasingly become an elaborate stage production, its actors putting on a mere show of governing, a show performed for the purpose of tickling the sensibilities of one's fellow tribesmen or inflaming the sensibilities of one's rivals. (Citizenship has likewise become a pageant of exaggerated displays of fealty.)
When so many on both sides of the aisle are doing little more than signaling their allegiances and accumulating political capital, Representative Cheney voted from a good-faith interpretation of the Constitution, of the publicly available facts, and of her sworn duties as a member of the U.S. House. Among the latter is the duty to balance, to the best of one's ability, one’s obligations to both Constitution and congressional district. Now, I might end up disagreeing with Representative Cheney's interpretation or measurement. She might even turn out to have misjudged. But none of that matters as much as the fact that she broke ranks by declining to perpetuate the farce.
This should be enough to make a Wyomingite's heart glow with pride. Our vast, implacable, and unforgiving landscape forges us into people independent of spirit, respectful of things greater than we are, and with little patience for pretense. Regardless of our political differences, Rep. Cheney is one of our own.
ERIC WALKER, Casper