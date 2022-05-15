 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walker: It's the economy

Editor:

“It’s the economy, stupid”! A quote from James Carville years ago is very apt. Inflation is really beginning to hurt, gas and grocery prices are mean.

MARK WALKER, Mountain View

