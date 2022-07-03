Walker: The time for progressives to act is now

Editor:

The fundamental, long-term rationale of a host of the recent SCOTUS decisions is to reduce the power of the courts to decide matters that, from SCOTUS’s point of view, should be decided by citizens.

Democrats, we should see this as an opportunity to begin regaining genuine political power.

Over the last few decades, the progressives in our party have mostly engaged in merely symbolic politics: demonstrating, screeching about identity issues and policing cultural products for any deviation from the progressive catechism. Progressives might have shaped the legacy media, the universities, the entertainment industry and the tech industry in their image, but this is cultural, not political, power.

While progressives have used their cultural visibility to sneer at the socially conservative values held by well over half of the country, Republicans have accumulated genuine political power by slowly and steadily working to win right-leaning representation in legislatures at the city, county, state and federal levels.

The existence of Republican legislative strongholds is one reason progressives are worried about the SCOTUS decisions directing decision-making power toward elected legislators and away from the judiciary. The more progressives have lost law-making power, the more they've relied on the law-enacting power of the courts, at all levels, to institute their vision. Now that that's slipping away, they understandably feel helpless.

The SCOTUS decisions might not bode well for left-leaning citizens in the near term. But they have created an opportunity for Democrats to gain political power the proper way and for the long term: not through the luck of favorable judicial fiat but through on-the-ground coalition-building around common material interests.

ERIC DANE WALKER, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0