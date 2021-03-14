Walter: Virus response shouldn't be political divide

One of the most puzzling and depressing aspects of the current pandemic is that the response to the disease appears to be related to party identity. Although there is some variation in the advice of the medical establishment, the overwhelming percent of them highly recommend wearing a mask when in public and, when available, securing a vaccination against COVID-19.

Yet, Wyoming residents as a whole are surprisingly divided. Public opinion data from the University of Wyoming’s Statewide Election Year Survey conducted just prior to the November election asked several questions about citizen response to the pandemic. First, on the frequency of wearing a mask, 40 percent of those identifying themselves as Republicans indicated that they wore a mask outside of home, either all or most of the time. For those identifying as Democrats, the percentage was 89 percent. When respondents were asked if they would take a coronavirus vaccine, half the Republican identifiers said they would definitely, or probably, do so. The comparable figure for Democratic identifiers was 95 percent.