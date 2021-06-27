Wargo: State needs a lot to boost its economy

Editor:
One of the fastest and best ways to boost the Wyoming economy would be the complete and full legalization of marijuana.
We should also be enticing manufacturing businesses into Wyoming. We have two major interstates running through the state, Interstate 80 and 90; we have several large rail depots and a workforce that is incredibly skilled. So by offering cheap land and tax breaks we should be able to bring in good paying manufacturing jobs. We also need to understand that the minimum wage to $12 an hour jobs that Wyoming has an abundance of is not acceptable or sustainable to growing Wyoming’s economy.
MIKE WARGO, Lander