Warpness: I supported the Cheney's, now I support Trump

Editor:
Wow! What a situation the GOP finds itself in regarding Rep. Liz Cheney.
It has me to do a lot of introspection given the fact that I am a Republican, voted for Liz and have been a long time supporter of she and her father, Dick.
I am also a supporter of Donald Trump and have appreciated the direction that our country was headed during his time in office. The lack of support by the never-Trumper's, RINO's in the party and the constant negative drumbeat of the Democrats and the news media are a testament to the fighting strength and the intestinal fortitude of the man.
While Donald is unquestionably a very coarse fighter and some would even call him a Cretan. Contrasting him with President Biden, Hunter and the whole litany of Democratic leadership from Nancy on, I will continue to support Donald, but I cannot say the same for Liz.
I cannot tell you how disappointed I was when she voted to impeach our President. I understand the quandary that she found herself in regarding her dislike of Donald and doing anything that could be perceived as support of him. She clouded her vote to impeach under the guise of "protecting our constitution" from someone who was a "great danger" to our country. For the four years of Donald's presidency, he was accused by Hillary of being a pawn of Russia and that the election was stolen from her due to this conspiracy. This has been proven to be a lie and an abuse by the FBI and the Justice Department.
After that, the Democrats have the gall to accuse President Trump of telling "the big lie" because he believes the election was stolen from him. It has not been proven that it was not, but given the hate and lack of balance in our legal system and media, I doubt that it will ever have its day in court.
In my opinion Ms. Cheney's vote gave us President Biden. Given our current state of affairs this may prove to be a tragic mistake for our country.
RON WARPNESS, Riverton