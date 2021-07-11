Warpness: I supported the Cheney's, now I support Trump

Editor:

Wow! What a situation the GOP finds itself in regarding Rep. Liz Cheney.

It has me to do a lot of introspection given the fact that I am a Republican, voted for Liz and have been a long time supporter of she and her father, Dick.

I am also a supporter of Donald Trump and have appreciated the direction that our country was headed during his time in office. The lack of support by the never-Trumper's, RINO's in the party and the constant negative drumbeat of the Democrats and the news media are a testament to the fighting strength and the intestinal fortitude of the man.

While Donald is unquestionably a very coarse fighter and some would even call him a Cretan. Contrasting him with President Biden, Hunter and the whole litany of Democratic leadership from Nancy on, I will continue to support Donald, but I cannot say the same for Liz.