Warpness: Time to make a change

Editor:

There is a passage in the bible that says, "do not become discourage in well doing." I will have to admit that after my last bout on this issue I became very discouraged and basically gave up. The "thorn" is stuck in my side and it seems that I cannot get it out. The news report that pushed me back into the fight was a report that stated the Fremont County has the highest DUI arrests of any county in Wyoming. The need continues and is great.

The issue I am referring to, to the amusement of many, is something that is too important. That is to see the tax on beer increased. Our current tax is the lowest in the nation and has not been raised since 1935. There are hundreds of residents that are not being helped with alcoholism and related issues due to this lost revenue.

A gallon of liquid is 128 oz, the tax on a gallon of beer is .02 (2 cents). This is 2 cent tax on 10.6 bottles of 12 oz. beers. There are 288 ox. of beer per case.

A carton of cigarettes is $6 or .60 per pack or .03 cents per cigarette.

Using these facts, it would take the tax on 133 cases of beer to equal the tax on one carton of cigarettes. Does this make sense to anything thinking person?

I personally don't care if you smoke or drink, but does it make sense to tax cigarettes $6, a substance not killing residents on the road and ignoring the 133 cases of beer that are? We have many mental health issues. Our legislators need to "cowboy up" and give them a hand.

What do you think? Let's get this inequity corrected.

RON WARPNESS, Riverton

