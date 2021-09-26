Warpness: Withdrawal from Afghanistan was a mistake

My greatest problem is dealing with the fact that I am powerless to do anything about this horrible decision except to vent. The aftermath will be an incredible stain on our great country that will not go away, and the loss of life and heartache is only beginning. Being a veteran I know how personally painful our involvement and exit was from Vietnam to my generation of veterans. President Biden has just unnecessarily sentenced our next generation to the same suffering. His decision was wrong on so many levels that I don't have the space to list them all. All that I can do now is publicly express in the strongest terms possible my disgust with this administration and President Biden. Given my love for our country and my patriotic upbringing it is not an easy thing for me to say, but after careful consideration I have come to the conclusion that President Biden is a coward, liar and a traitor. In my opinion, impeachment and removal from office is not a harsh enough punishment for the crimes that he has done to this great country, our citizens and the Afghan supporters that were left to the Taliban. Thank you to all who voted for him.