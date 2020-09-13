Wartick: 'Silent majority' is growing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Between the serious, legitimate virus pandemic and our assorted economic challenges, patriotic Americans, including myself, are growing weary and disgusted at the racist, terrorist destruction in our big city streets. Black lives matter? Yes, but so do white, brown and all others.

What critics say is killing this nation may be what will save it. More and more of us are tired of having blowhards with an unclear goal crammed down our throats.

The “silent majority” that stuffed the Democrats in the 2016 elections is growing in size and becoming less silent.

For all you non-historians and gloom-and-doomers, think for a minute that after almost 300 years, we’re just going to roll over? Not hardly! Our costs have been too high.

For those who don’t know about our Civil War or even who won, the North won this terrible conflict over slavery and we’re still trying to smooth out the after-effect. We also stole thousands of miles from our Native Americans and Hispanics in the name of national expansion, which wasn’t pretty, either. What was…was history.

Now Democrats want to tear down our historical national monuments in an attempt to negate and forget our costly, teachable history.