Wartick: There should be repercussions for politicians
Wartick: There should be repercussions for politicians

Editor:

A ranting Nancy Pelosi tells us President Trump does not deserve an open debate with Sleepy Joe Biden? And a bitter Chuck Schumer tells us “every American will suffer if recent Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed." Every American? How do these elected people keep their jobs?

A friend of mine asked me a question I couldn’t answer. With our constitution, written laws of conduct and protocol, expectations for morality and personal conduct, why are these vile, law breaking, hateful disrespectful Democratic leaders allowed to continue without repercussions?

They lie, cheat and get great media coverage without being accountable no doubt making it appear to some that they could be credible. How credible is the supported fake popularity pole indicating Biden leading 49% to 42%.

I can’t answer my friend’s question.

CURT WARTICK, Casper

