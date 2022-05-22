Waterfield: What do you trust me with? May 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:In regards to the abortion issue at the Supreme Court I have one question: If you can't trust me with a decision, how can you trust me with a child?SANDY WATERFIELD, Evansvilee 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Fentanyl Supreme Court Trump Harriet Hageman Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Hahn: Is Hageman the best replacement for Cheney? Editor: Padilla: Cheney has done nothing for Wyoming Editor: Frank: They must represent the will of the people Editor: Vlach: We want someone like Cheney Editor: Geeting: We are what America was Editor: Jensen: Not as a Republican Editor: Walker: It's the economy Editor: Hladik: Republicans should get to choose their candidate Editor: Schriftman: We deserve refunds Editor: