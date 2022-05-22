 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waterfield: What do you trust me with?

Editor:

In regards to the abortion issue at the Supreme Court I have one question: If you can't trust me with a decision, how can you trust me with a child?

SANDY WATERFIELD, Evansvilee

