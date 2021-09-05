Watson: Why wouldn't we welcome these skilled refugees?

Editor:
I write in response to news reports that, according to his spokesman, "The governor has no interest in accepting (Afghan) refugees. Does this cold statement by Governor Gordon really represent the view of the citizens of Wyoming? Reps. Yin (D-Jackson) and Brown (R-Cheyenne) don't agree and rightly conclude that we should instead show the Afghans some Wyoming love. These are people who stood by us at great cost, they are considered "family" by the soldiers who worked with them and they come to the U.S. with a work ethic and love of country that Wyoming should welcome. Wyoming had the seventh slowest growth rate in the nation in the last decade, why wouldn't we welcome these skilled refugees?
Living in Cody, I've visited the Heart Mountain Japanese Internment site and was disappointed to read the cruel remarks of then Wyoming Gov. Lester Hunt upon the end of WWII and the closure of facility. He told these U.S. citizens of Japanese heritage, who had worked in the basin and served in the Army during the war, to leave Wyoming — they were not welcome. Have we learned nothing in all these years? The Governor's of Colorado and Utah are welcoming these refugees. Why not Wyoming? Very disappointed to see the Governor I support take this stance. It demonstrates a lack of leadership and Christian charity. I choose to believe that Wyoming is better than what that statement conveys.