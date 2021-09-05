Watson: Why wouldn't we welcome these skilled refugees?

I write in response to news reports that, according to his spokesman, "The governor has no interest in accepting (Afghan) refugees. Does this cold statement by Governor Gordon really represent the view of the citizens of Wyoming? Reps. Yin (D-Jackson) and Brown (R-Cheyenne) don't agree and rightly conclude that we should instead show the Afghans some Wyoming love. These are people who stood by us at great cost, they are considered "family" by the soldiers who worked with them and they come to the U.S. with a work ethic and love of country that Wyoming should welcome. Wyoming had the seventh slowest growth rate in the nation in the last decade, why wouldn't we welcome these skilled refugees?