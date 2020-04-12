Weaver: Educators are ready to meet this challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The challenge of a generation is at hand. COVID-19 has upended every facet of life. Our response to this crisis will be our defining moment in the annals of history. Educators throughout our state and across the nation have stepped up to take on this challenge by restructuring an occupation in one and a half weeks. Education has always been structured and organized by a row of desks and an assessment at the end of class. Distance from our students has altered the educational universe, moving our classrooms into a digital space. Switching to online learning is not a matter of scanning a bunch of documents and putting them online. It has required every teacher to rethink what it means to educate students.

Educators have dove into educational platforms they were unaccustomed with and in some cases, ill-prepared to manage. Instead of giving in to despair, our educators have dove in with devotion. The love of students has driven teachers to push past the uncomfortable to realize the possibility of reaching our young people no matter where they reside. As we push forward the following moniker remains true: Education always matters, regardless of the uncertainty in the world.