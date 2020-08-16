Weaver: Not a politician?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Election years in the current political environment are often an occasion to witness some of the least admirable aspects of our democracy. Mean-spirited attacks on the personal character and motivations of the candidates are commonplace. Nothing new there unfortunately, but there seems to be an increase in popularity for a few particular tactics.

This year we're seeing that in primary contests between members of Wyoming’s majority party, much time has been spent cherry-picking the record of incumbents. This information is then used to create a flimsy pastiche of an elected official’s policy positions and cast doubt on whether they genuinely represent their constituents. Instead of taking the word of a primary opponent, or some anonymous single-issue group on Facebook trying to paint an incumbent as a “secret liberal” or whatever, it might be a good idea to personally ask candidates where they stand. In Wyoming that isn’t difficult to do, voters can usually just call them.

Another common tactic, and the main subject of my letter today, is the incredibly silly campaign tactic that seems almost inescapable lately. This is the tactic where the candidate loudly and proudly declares “I am not a politician.” This is kind of amusing; think about it for just a minute and ask yourself if it seems genuine at all.

This message really shouldn’t be taken seriously and should possibly give the voter some pause. Who is being more honest with the voter? The candidate that admits that they are interested in serving or staying on in public office or the candidate that employs a cynical tactic and a weird “too good for this” attitude about their activity? If these candidates see those in elected office as such lowly individuals, why are they looking to jump in the swamp and join them? To quote former Wyoming Governor Mike Sullivan, “If someone is a candidate for elected office, campaigning for that office, and calling their opponent a politician…then they’re a politician.” That seems about right.

PAUL WEAVER, Laramie

