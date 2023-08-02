Where does the hate come from?

Where does the hate come from? Since the Stonewall Uprising in the late 1960s when gay, lesbian and transgender Americans began to stand up and demand to be treated as equal members of society, there has been a constant pushback from a substantial faction of American Christendom. This faction has condemned and vilified every advance made by the LGBTQIA+ community, blamed them for many of the social ills the country faces, and accused them of concocting an agenda to destroy the fabric of American society.

Christians blamed gay men for the AIDS epidemic. Homophobic preachers like Billy Graham and Fred Phelps said the disease was a judgment from God for being gay. Christians condemned gays and lesbians for their “promiscuous lifestyles,” but then when same sex couples demanded marriage equality, these same Christians claimed it was a secret agenda to destroy the institution of marriage. Now, eight years after Obergefell v. Hodges, we see the destruction never came to pass.

Children are the latest victims in the Christian war on the LGBTQIA+ community. Lately Christians have been focusing their attacks on transgendered youth, and the battle has moved into the public schools where they claim books that discuss sexuality and gender are pornography, and any teacher who might want to lead an age-appropriate discussion of these topics is a groomer. So far in 2023 Christian legislators in 20 state legislatures have proposed a total of 91 anti-transgender bills aimed at trans youth and covering everything from classroom instruction and gender affirming medical care to bathroom access and sports participation.

All of this Christian concern for society and for saving children from the groomers and standing up for truth, justice and the American way is really only a cover for hate. The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified 65 anti-LGBTQIA+ hate groups operating in the United States. Most if not all of them are Christian organizations or offshoots of Christian organizations. So, where does the hate come from? It comes from people with hate in their hearts who have found a justification for that hate in the Christian religion.

RANDY VLACH,

Casper

Urge elected officials to not certify lease

Once again Sublette County is the home of a bottleneck for the migration of the Sublette Pronghorn. This “Path of the Pronghorn” is the longest migration of ungulates in the lower 48 states. Decades ago, Trappers Point was recognized as a critical point of passing for hundreds of pronghorn who migrate annually from the Red Desert all the way to Teton County and into Yellowstone. Agencies, conservation groups, and individuals banded together to keep the Trappers Point bottleneck open to this ancient Sublette Pronghorn migration.

The state of Wyoming, in a gas and oil lease auction in July, included a state parcel (#194) despite the requests to exclude it based on this important fact: it is the main New Fork River crossing for pronghorn traveling from Trappers Point across the Mesa. It is critical that development not take place on this lease. Given the tragic loss of up to 75% of the pronghorn that use this path (Wyofile, May 23, 2023) we should do everything possible to make this iconic herd survive and thrive.

This one lease should be removed despite the fact that it was auctioned. The final decisions on these state leases is made by the State Board of Land Commissioners.

Urge these elected individuals to withdraw this parcel or to not certify the lease. Also urge them to support an immediate designation for the “Path of the Pronghorn.”

The board includes:

Governor Mark Gordon 307-777-7434

Secretary of State Chuck Grey Chuck.Gray@wyo.gov

Auditor Kristi Racines. SAOAdmin@wyo.gov

Treasurer Curt Meier treasurer@wyo.gov

Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder askthesuperintendent@wyoming.gov

Let’s hold our state responsible for protecting what’s left of one of its most valuable assets.

JANA WEBER, Pinedale

Pulled over wrongfully

While driving on I-80 through Wyoming on July 25, 2023, I was pulled over in Carbon County and given a ticket. When I politely expressed my disbelief and asked about the radar reading, Lieutenant Hobbs said he relied on his “years of experience” and “judgment” to determine how fast I was driving — there was no actual evidence of me driving 100 mph.

My little 2018 Honda Fit was weighed down with my wife and me, our dog, and packed full of our belongings for a cross-country move. My car has a tiny 4 cylinder engine, and it shakes when it goes over 80 mph. I severely doubt it is even capable of reaching 100mph. I’ve been driving for 16 years, have zero accidents, zero tickets, and until July 25 I had never even been pulled over. I have driven in 24 states throughout our beautiful United States and never experienced such profiling as I did from Lieutenant Hobbs.

I come from a family with a long line of police officers, stretching from back over 100 years ago to the modern day, and they would be ashamed to know there are officers like Lieutenant Hobbs out there abusing their power. I’m just a public school teacher, I am not rich. It will be more expensive for me to contest this fraudulent ticket than to just pay the fine. I’m sure Lieutenant Hobbs assumes this when pulling over out of state drivers. Therefore, despite it literally being highway robbery, extortion of an out of state driver and a clear case of profiling, I will have to pay the fine. If this is how law-abiding American citizens are policed in the state, I will avoid it altogether in the future. I did not feel free as an American while traveling through the state of Wyoming, I felt profiled and extorted, as one hears about in countries without as much freedom as we are blessed with in the United States of America. Shame on Wyoming for having such people in charge of enforcing the laws.

KEVIN OWENS,

San Francisco, CA