Editor:

Once again Sublette County is the home of a bottleneck for the migration of the Sublette Pronghorn. This “Path of the Pronghorn” is the longest migration of ungulates in the lower 48 states. Decades ago, Trappers Point was recognized as a critical point of passing for hundreds of pronghorn who migrate annually from the Red Desert all the way to Teton County and into Yellowstone. Agencies, conservation groups, and individuals banded together to keep the Trappers Point bottleneck open to this ancient Sublette Pronghorn migration.

The state of Wyoming, in a gas and oil lease auction in July, included a state parcel (#194) despite the requests to exclude it based on this important fact: it is the main New Fork River crossing for pronghorn traveling from Trappers Point across the Mesa. It is critical that development not take place on this lease. Given the tragic loss of up to 75% of the pronghorn that use this path (Wyofile, May 23, 2023) we should do everything possible to make this iconic herd survive and thrive.

This one lease should be removed despite the fact that it was auctioned. The final decisions on these state leases is made by the State Board of Land Commissioners.

Urge these elected individuals to withdraw this parcel or to not certify the lease. Also urge them to support an immediate designation for the “Path of the Pronghorn.”

The board includes:

Governor Mark Gordon 307-777-7434

Secretary of State Chuck Grey Chuck.Gray@wyo.gov

Auditor Kristi Racines. SAOAdmin@wyo.gov

Treasurer Curt Meier treasurer@wyo.gov

Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder askthesuperintendent@wyoming.gov

Let's hold our state responsible for protecting what’s left of one of its most valuable assets.