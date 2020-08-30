Weedon: Feeding ban should be dropped

Editor:
I am not a Casper resident, but I an expert on the humane management of feral and free-roaming cats who served for 8 years as Service Head of Shelter Medicine at the College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois. I am writing to ask residents of Casper to contact the City Council and tell them to drop the feral cat feeding ban proposal.
My question to you is simply this: what will be accomplished by a feeding ban?
Published research studies show that regularly fed free-roaming cats are less likely to hunt and kill wildlife. Researchers in Chile, for example, concluded that “underfed” cats are nearly five times as likely to prey on wildlife, compared to adequately fed cats. And a study in the Florida Keys reported that more than 81% of the free-roaming cats tested “consumed mostly anthropogenic foods,” and cats living farther away from human settlements (e.g. more than 1.9 miles) were more likely to prey on wildlife. How will a feeding ban stop cats from reproducing? It will not. In fact, it will hinder sterilization efforts.
TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) is the only proven method to reduce the reproductive capacity and ultimately the size of feral cat colonies. And, vaccinating feral cats for rabies creates a barrier to the disease between wild animals, and domestic animals and people.
The alternative to TNVR is Trap-and-Remove. Remove to where? One recommendation is enclosures, known as catios. Who is going to build them? Who is going to care for the cats in them? Who is going to foot the bill for this? In reality, catios are a de facto hoarding situation waiting to happen. Currently, cats are trapped and removed to a shelter where they are held until their stray hold time is up. Then they are killed. We have been killing cats for decades; how’s that working? Isn’t it time to try something more effective? Feeding bans are not the answer; TNVR programs are, and feeding of cats is a core element of TNVR.
G. ROBERT WEEDON, DVM, MPH, Polk City, Florida
