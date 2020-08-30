Weedon: Feeding ban should be dropped

The alternative to TNVR is Trap-and-Remove. Remove to where? One recommendation is enclosures, known as catios. Who is going to build them? Who is going to care for the cats in them? Who is going to foot the bill for this? In reality, catios are a de facto hoarding situation waiting to happen. Currently, cats are trapped and removed to a shelter where they are held until their stray hold time is up. Then they are killed. We have been killing cats for decades; how’s that working? Isn’t it time to try something more effective? Feeding bans are not the answer; TNVR programs are, and feeding of cats is a core element of TNVR.