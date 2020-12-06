Weickum: The economy needs diversified

The economy needs diversified
Editor:
Wyoming can address its long-term fiscal concerns by making strategic, practical, long-term fiscal decisions that lead to economic diversification. Such as, certain legislators must be told to stop their annual attempt to kill wind energy by raising taxes again on it. Why would the energy state not want to try to attract more renewable energy? This kind of diverse infrastructure can bring Wyoming billions of dollars in new state tax revenue to support government budgets at every level.
In 2009, I was the Carbon County Commission Chairman, and Chairman of the wind energy task force for the Wyoming County Commissioners Association. For months we collaborated with industry, the governor’s office, legislators, and other stakeholders to look at every aspect of wind energy taxation and regulation. Out of that work we helped establish a lot of new rules like county minimum standards for wind farms, and we settled on a tough but fair tax treatment. Wyoming wind farms are required to pay industrial-rate property taxes to fund our counties and schools. And to pay new sales taxes to help fund our municipalities and cover upfront impacts. And to pay a new $1 per megawatt-hour generation tax, purposely timed to start after the sales tax payments slowed. No one was happy, so we figured this deal found the right balance. Balance is what a collaborative, fact-based approach can achieve.
Anyone who has been a business owner like me knows that private industry can’t succeed if government over-reaches and over-takes. However, since 2016 a few loud legislators, doing no economic studies and not cooperating with anyone, have been trying to tax wind energy out of existence in Wyoming. Educate yourself with facts, think long-term, and you will see that our state’s tax plan should stand as is. Wyoming needs to act to diversify our economy, not just talk about it, and needs to do everything possible to create more good jobs in Wyoming. Allowing renewable energy to economically succeed here is part of the solution. It would be really short-sighted to let this important economic diversification and jobs opportunity blow away.
TERRY WEICKUM, Rawlins
TERRY WEICKUM, Rawlins
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!