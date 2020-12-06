Weickum: The economy needs diversified

Anyone who has been a business owner like me knows that private industry can’t succeed if government over-reaches and over-takes. However, since 2016 a few loud legislators, doing no economic studies and not cooperating with anyone, have been trying to tax wind energy out of existence in Wyoming. Educate yourself with facts, think long-term, and you will see that our state’s tax plan should stand as is. Wyoming needs to act to diversify our economy, not just talk about it, and needs to do everything possible to create more good jobs in Wyoming. Allowing renewable energy to economically succeed here is part of the solution. It would be really short-sighted to let this important economic diversification and jobs opportunity blow away.