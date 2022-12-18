Weimer: Lummis voted wrong

Sen. Lummis has chosen to not represent the majority of the population of Wyoming with her recent alignment with the democrat party voting on the same sex marriage issue. Lummis was not voted into office to vote as she pleases but she is supposed to represent the people. This is a republic where we send people in our place to vote for us, maybe she has forgotten this or doesn't grasp that concept.

Lummis says one of her reasons for the vote is her respect for the U.S. Constitution. This is supposedly because she thinks the constitution demands separation of church and state. There is no such concept in our constitution. This was a fabricated idea by a supreme court justice. The constitution demands that government cannot control religion, not that religion should be separate of our government. Anyone who understands the constitution and our history would certainly understand this concept. Unfortunately public education and media has caused many to be confused along these lines and apparently even those in high office are not exempt.