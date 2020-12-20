Weis: When will we say enough?

Editor:

A lot of fear has been directed at the populous concerning socialism [justifiably so]. The cause-and-effect relationship has been skewed by Trump in his vain attempt to get re-elected, but correction of the actual facts is needed.

Firstly, true democracy involves allowing the markets to set supply and demand without government intervention. The Federal Reserve's artificial setting of interest rates below zero [when accounting for inflation] is a travesty which has fueled the demise of capitalism and the rise of inequality. It has allowed evil corporations to easily buy out its more-efficient competitors without risk to them, causing prices on all assets to become artificially overvalued..

Also hurting true capitalism has been the allowance of Big Government to freely spend and print money [deficit spending] without end. The total public debt is nearly $28 trillion -- when will the lazy politicians say "enough!"?

Want capitalism to prevail? Then get Big Government and it fingers off the scales of free-market operations. Big Government only fuels socialism. For capitalism to work efficiently it needs to operate freely. Artificially setting interest rates low only encourages more reckless spending and inequity.

PETER WEIS, Jeffrey City

