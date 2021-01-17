Wells: Phase 1b should include people on DD waivers

Editor:

The Phase 1b classifications for receiving the COVID vaccine need to include all people on a Developmental Disability (DD) waiver.

At the last minute, Tier 1a classification was changed to include all “Residential service settings for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities of 3 or more DD Waiver participants (participants and direct support professionals). This change allowed adults with disabilities living in group homes to access this life-saving vaccine, but did not include adults with disabilities who receive respite/direct support services from their own or their family’s private home.

Adults with disabilities living independently need to be included in the Phase 1b classification. Not only are they in the community more often, but they often do so without staff to help maintain COVID safety protocols. Many adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities have a more challenged understanding of social distancing, wearing a mask, and hand-washing protocols causing them to be more vulnerable to contracting the life-threatening virus. Many adults with disabilities also have other medical conditions, which, according to the CDC, puts them at a higher risk of infection or severe illness due to COVID.