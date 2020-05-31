Wenino: A flawed take on COVID-19

Editor:
In Rachel Marsden's May 7 opinion piece, "Previous mass hysterics foretold coronavirus panic," she claims that the world is overreacting to the coronavirus and uses Sweden, which didn't lock down, as her supporting evidence, saying, "Sweden's death rate is significantly lower than that of France, Britain, Italy, Spain and other European Union countries...The elephant in the room has always been the obvious disparity between the death rate and the hysteria."
Her narrative is false. There are 27 countries in the European Union (the UK is not in the EU) and as of this writing only 3 of them have higher death rates than Sweden's 12.4 percent; Italy at 14.1 percent, France at 15.3 percent and Belgium at 16.3 percent. Of the 27 members of the European Union, 19 have death rates that are at least half that of Sweden and all of the states here in America have death rates below Sweden's. Most are less than half.
The other Scandinavian countries, which did lock down, are faring far better than Sweden; Denmark at 4.9 percent, Finland at 4.7 percent and Norway at 2.8 percent. Marsden writes, "The virus has killed an incredibly minuscule fraction of the global population."
I don't care for Marsden's cavalier attitude, let alone her misinformation. Let's put this pandemic into perspective -- the seasonal flu death rate is 0.1 percent; the season runs from October through May and in the U.S. 34,200 people died of influenza during the 2018-2019 season. By the time this letter gets printed, over 100,000 people will have died in the U.S. of COVID-19 in about 4 months and it's not over yet.
Sweden's Minister of Health thinks that in the long run the number of deaths in that country will even out with the rest of the world. Only time will tell, but we probably won't know for at least a year. It is way too early in this pandemic to know if we have overreacted or not, but in order to honestly evaluate our response we will need accurate statistics. Marsden's premise is totally flawed and her statements are not accurate.
DINO WENINO, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!