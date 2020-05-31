Wenino: A flawed take on COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In Rachel Marsden's May 7 opinion piece, "Previous mass hysterics foretold coronavirus panic," she claims that the world is overreacting to the coronavirus and uses Sweden, which didn't lock down, as her supporting evidence, saying, "Sweden's death rate is significantly lower than that of France, Britain, Italy, Spain and other European Union countries...The elephant in the room has always been the obvious disparity between the death rate and the hysteria."

Her narrative is false. There are 27 countries in the European Union (the UK is not in the EU) and as of this writing only 3 of them have higher death rates than Sweden's 12.4 percent; Italy at 14.1 percent, France at 15.3 percent and Belgium at 16.3 percent. Of the 27 members of the European Union, 19 have death rates that are at least half that of Sweden and all of the states here in America have death rates below Sweden's. Most are less than half.

The other Scandinavian countries, which did lock down, are faring far better than Sweden; Denmark at 4.9 percent, Finland at 4.7 percent and Norway at 2.8 percent. Marsden writes, "The virus has killed an incredibly minuscule fraction of the global population."