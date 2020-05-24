Wenino: A grasp of the situation?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In Robert McNamara's April 26 letter, "UW study is ludicrous," he makes reference to "this overblown COVID-19 fiasco." I am wondering on what he bases his opinion. We probably will be debating for a long time to come whether our response to COVID-19 is an overreaction, insufficient or measured and appropriate. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I don't see how we can actually ever know with any certainty.

It would have been an interesting but risky experiment to have just let it run its course. Considering what has happened in the U.K., France, Spain and Italy, it doesn't seem like that would have been prudent -- it has the potential of being disastrous. It's been noted that most of the deaths are among the elderly -- I can imagine that a few would be willing to sacrifice those they don't know, but I can't imagine anyone being willing to sacrifice the lives of their own parents or grandparents for the sake of the economy. It may take some time but the economy will recover -- there is no recovery from death.