Wenino: A grasp of the situation?

Editor:
In Robert McNamara's April 26 letter, "UW study is ludicrous," he makes reference to "this overblown COVID-19 fiasco." I am wondering on what he bases his opinion. We probably will be debating for a long time to come whether our response to COVID-19 is an overreaction, insufficient or measured and appropriate. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I don't see how we can actually ever know with any certainty.
It would have been an interesting but risky experiment to have just let it run its course. Considering what has happened in the U.K., France, Spain and Italy, it doesn't seem like that would have been prudent -- it has the potential of being disastrous. It's been noted that most of the deaths are among the elderly -- I can imagine that a few would be willing to sacrifice those they don't know, but I can't imagine anyone being willing to sacrifice the lives of their own parents or grandparents for the sake of the economy. It may take some time but the economy will recover -- there is no recovery from death.
McNamara suggested reading Scott Clem's April 14 column to "evaluate who has the better grasp" of the situation. Clem wrote that "we all make trade-offs every single day, balancing risk and reward." While this is true, I found his example of the risk of driving to be really strange. Clem claimed that as of his writing there had only been 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., while there had already been 371,626 auto deaths this year. If that is not a misprint then his math is pretty fussy and he is "balancing risk and reward" on very faulty information.
There are only about 38,000 U.S. auto deaths in a year which would average out to being around 12,700 so far in the first 4 months of this year. There have been 95,213 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. as of this writing in about 3 months. I wonder if either McNamara or Clem have a good grasp of the situation.
DINO WENINO, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!