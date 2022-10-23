Wenino: A lie is still a lie

Editor:

It seems that Donald Trump and his followers think that if they repeat the lie that the election was stolen, often enough and long enough, it will become true -- but a lie is always a lie no matter how much it is repeated and no matter how many people believe it. One would think that most of us learned that from our parents and grandparents, who would not tolerate lying, but somehow we have come to a place where facts no longer matter -- how did we get here?

In rallies around the country, without evidence to support his claim, Trump and his followers continue to lie about election fraud. He has lost 61 court cases, every audit and recount has proven that the election was fair and accurate, and all the investigations of voter fraud have revealed nothing that would have changed the outcome. These are the facts that millions of otherwise seemingly decent, intelligent people apparently don't care about.

We have candidates for political office like Chuck Gray and Harriet Hageman who perpetuated the election lie. I don't know if they are actually that ill informed or if they are simply that desperate for the power of Trumps favor and endorsement.

We have our two U.S. senators, Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, who have to know that Trump is lying, but they don't seem to have the courage or integrity to state that fact. I guess their personal political fortunes are far more important to them then telling the truth. Of course, everyone saw what happened to Liz Cheney for speaking the truth. What a great lesson for today's youth -- liars win and truth tellers lose.

Donald Trump is a braggart, a bully and a liar. I can't imagine any parent tolerating such behavior from their child, yet millions of Americans are attracted to him. Why? It's a disheartening mystery to me.