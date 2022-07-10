Wenino: Barrasso lacks courage, integrity

Editor:

On Friday, June 17, I watched U.S. Sen. Barrasso get interviewed by Channel 13 News.

He was very dismissive of the Jan. 6 Congressional Hearings, calling them made-for-TV political theater. I wish he had half the courage and integrity shown by Congresswoman Liz Cheney -- but he is sorely lacking in both. Liz Cheney is doing a phenomenal job and a great service to Wyoming and the country. Everyone owes it to themselves to watch these hearings.

The prominent, conservative and highly respected retired federal judge Michael Luttig said on day three of the hearings, "Today...Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy." Are people paying attention? Do they care?

Barrasso never ceases to disappoint me, but I know I don't count for anything. It's being labeled a RINO by the far-right wind Republicans in Wyoming that he has to worry about -- those that demand absolute obedience to their ideology and to their idol, Donald Trump -- lest he get "primaried." It's obviously far more important to Barrasso to keep his Senate seat with all of it's intoxicating prestige and privilege then to ever do or say the true and right thing.

Trump is endorsing Harriet Hageman. She should be ashamed and embarrassed. Hageman touts her honesty and integrity. When she flip-flopped from rightly being a critic of Trump to being his supporter, she abandoned both of those virtues -- seemingly embracing Barrasso's "kiss-up" strategy. She claims to represent and to be, "Wyoming" -- not the Wyoming this 67-year-old grew up in, nor the Wyoming I hope for in the future.