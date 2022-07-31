Wenino: Be loyal to the Constitution

Editor:

I received a campaign flyer for Harriet Hageman, which on the front states "100% endorsed by president Donald J. Trump." I find that repulsive. Just as bad, on the back is a quote from Trump that says that Hageman has the support of Wyoming's U.S. Senator, Cynthia Lummis. Why? Hageman is loyal to Trump, Liz Cheney is loyal to the constitution.

I can understand how people who just listen to FOX and the like are woefully uninformed and unaware of the damage Trump has done and continues to do to our democracy. But Lummis is a U.S. Senator — she has to know that Trump's claim that the election was stolen is a lie. She has to know that Sydney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell and other Trump allies who claim there was massive voter fraud, have never produced any evidence to support those claims. She has to know that Trump is lying when he says the Department of Justice didn't do it's job — when in fact the DOJ did investigate the allegations of voter fraud and found them to be without merit.

Lummis has an ethical obligation to tell the truth to the people of Wyoming but instead she is kowtowing to Trump. Is she willfully blind? Is she afraid of the wrath Trump is pouring on Liz Cheney? Does she assume that Trump loyalists won't bother to check the facts, so she just sheepishly goes along with the lies to appease them? Has she hitch her political fortunes to his snake oil wagon? There may be short-term benefit in that, but in the long-term she will find herself on the wrong side of history.

This isn't a matter of differing political philosophies. This is a matter of fact versus fiction. This is a matter of the truth versus lies. Those who dismiss the Jan. 6 committee hearings don't want people to know the truth. America is in trouble.

I can only hope that Wyomingites choose to be loyal to the Constitution and vote for Liz Cheney.