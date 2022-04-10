Wenino: Cheney gets my vote and thanks

Cheney gets my vote and thanks Editor:

In the article, “Former Cheney donors send Hageman support,” about how some wealthy Wyoming donors are abandoning Rep. Liz Cheney, it says that former supporters are “disappointed” with Cheney. Disappointed that she is standing up for truth and the rule of law?

Another former supporter is quoted as saying that Hageman will reflect the “views and values” of Wyomingites. Isn’t Cheney’s defense of our democratic principles a Wyoming value? It sure reflects the “views and values” of this 67 year old Wyomingite who grew up in Casper.

Still another says that Cheney has “Trump derangement syndrome.” That is an illegitimate and derogatory term invented for the purpose of dismissing good, honest people who stand up to Trump’s “Big Lie”, and to deflect justifiable criticism of the former president’s behavior.

What I don’t understand are people who are not appalled and distressed by Trump’s actions. I think Donald J. Trump is an existential threat to our democracy.

If I were wealthy I would donate the maximum allowable by law to Liz Cheney’s campaign, but being a man of very modest means, she will just get my vote and my thank you for doing the right thing. I consider my vote for Liz Cheney to be a vote of support and defense of our constitutional republic.

DINO WENINO, Casper

