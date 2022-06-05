Wenino: Loyalty should be to constitutional principles

Editor:

Reading the CST's coverage of Saturday's rally, I find the adoration for and support of Donald Trump to be extremely disturbing. I can't begin to understand how any kind, loving person could possibly like and support such a mean spirited, hateful man.

Some say he did a lot of good for our country. I would argue that any good he did is far outweighed by how much damage he has done and continues to do. Some say they like his policies. I would argue that any Republican president would have enacted the same policies without damaging our democracy.

Trump perpetrated the two biggest cons in American history. First, he convinced millions of people that America was not great anymore and that only he could make America great again. The exact opposite was true -- American was still great and Trump has diminished that greatness by taking the political divide that existed, making it wider, digging it deeper, pouring gasoline into it and throwing in a match.

The second was to convince millions of people that the election had been stolen from him without ever producing a single piece of evidence to support that claim. Trump lies and exploits peoples fears and prejudices. Both cons were for the sole purpose of furthering his selfish, egotistical ambitions.

A vote for Harriet Hageman is a vote for Trump's "Big Lie." A vote for Liz Cheney is a vote for the truth and the preservation of our democracy. The choice is loyalty to a man or loyalty to our constitutional principles

DINO WENINO, Casper

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0