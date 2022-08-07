 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weppner: Nethercott is the right choice

Editor: 

Hello Wyoming voters,

You will have to look long, hard and far to find a candidate that is more knowledgeable, articulate and approachable than Tara Nethercott, candidate for Secretary of State for the great State of Wyoming, the candidate for which I am supporting, endorsing and voting. Tara is Wyoming through and through with a commitment to this State that is unwavering. Watch Tara! She is always prepared having thoroughly researched and validated any topic or issue she is addressing. I have observed this quality of Tara over and over both as a Wyoming State Senator and as a fellow member of community boards of directors. Be assured! When Tara speaks, her integrity is unchallengeable.

A vote for Tara as Wyoming’s next Secretary of State ensures that our future is in the right hands. Election integrity, pro-business activities and economic stealth being just a sampling of those factors which will continue to catapult the bright future of Wyoming with Tara’s direction.

LINDA WEPPNER, Cheyenne

