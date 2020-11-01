Werner: Lummis needs to be honest

Editor:

Like many of you, I recently received campaign mailings from Cynthia Lummis.

She writes that Joe Biden is a liberal democrat. He isn’t. He’s a centrist. She says he’s a socialist and that he supports “gun confiscation, open borders, … and wild spending, and would ban oil, gas, coal, and livestock.”

These claims are not true and they are slanderous. If she wants credibility, she should be honest and not misrepresent other peoples’ opinions.

She advertises that she has a strong endorsement from President Trump. I say that she should be careful of the company she keeps. He’s a narcissistic liar who doesn’t care for the common good, and a bad businessman to boot.

The Republican Party will maintain honor by making truthful statements. The more misleading, false, and off-balance things that come out of the Party, the more discredit the Party brings on itself.

Sincerely,

ROBERT WERNER, Teton Village

