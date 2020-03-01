Westkott: Questions over proposed land purchase

Under normal conditions, this enormous purchase would be astonishing. Many questions would arise. Why are we just now hearing about it when media report the deal has been in the works for a while? Why hasn’t there been an opportunity for the public to review the details and comment? How does the state intend to manage this vast and checkered property? Who will manage it and according to what legal arrangements? Are the lands intended for multiple use or are they intended only for assumed mineral revenue generation? Would the public be involved or informed at all about land-use decisions or regulations?

But these are not normal times. Coal markets are circling the drain, and Wyoming faces a genuine fiscal crisis now and for the future. Meanwhile, the governor and some legislators are proposing to spend between $500 and $700 million to purchase land that the owner, Occidental Petroleum Company, couldn’t sell to anyone else. Furthermore, our state politicians are proposing to pay for the deal by taking 75 percent of the cost from the state’s “rainy day fund” (set aside for emergencies) and the other 25 percent from the Permanent Mineral Trust Funds or the Common School Fund. In other words, the governor and his legislative enablers are planning to raid the accounts for Wyoming communities and schools — which are already threatened with legislative cuts this session — to buy land that no one else wants. What happens when we truly need these emergency funds? Will we try to sell that land that no one wanted to buy? Ask any rural landowner how that works out.