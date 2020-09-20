Whearty: Casper is better together

I want to give a shout out to Phil Biggs and his crew, Ray, Steve and Eric. They went the extra mile for my sister and me by helping to remove broken tree limbs from our yard. They provided a trailer to haul them away. My sister and I are in our late sixties. We didn’t have the strength, tools or vehicle to clear the street in front of the house and the yard. They made all the difference in getting the leafy mess under control. A big thanks as well to all the other friends and neighbors who reached out to help someone who needed assistance with removing debris caused by last weeks snowstorm. It’s true, Casper is better together.