White: In-person voting works

Editor:

I vote at Mills Community Center. It was very well set up and I see no reason why we can’t vote in person in this election! We voted in every election in person since this country was started and see no reason to change that at this time.

We voted in person during WWI and WWII, every illness and pandemic in history! This is a serious illness, but so was polio, Ebola and every other disease!

The difference is our President Trump that so many have tried to damage, impeach (since the day he was declared winner in 2016), media called openly for a recession or depression to damage our economy, just to damage Mr. Trump!

It’s time to stop the riots and get back to what is best for this country, and stop the nonstop war on our president!

KEITH WHITE, Mills

