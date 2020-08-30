 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
White: In-person voting works
View Comments

White: In-person voting works

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I vote at Mills Community Center. It was very well set up and I see no reason why we can’t vote in person in this election! We voted in every election in person since this country was started and see no reason to change that at this time.

We voted in person during WWI and WWII, every illness and pandemic in history! This is a serious illness, but so was polio, Ebola and every other disease!

The difference is our President Trump that so many have tried to damage, impeach (since the day he was declared winner in 2016), media called openly for a recession or depression to damage our economy, just to damage Mr. Trump!

It’s time to stop the riots and get back to what is best for this country, and stop the nonstop war on our president!

KEITH WHITE, Mills

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News