Whitley: Barrasso is right about Russia

Editor:

Before the pandemic devoured everyone’s attention, Congress was considering the Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act, or DASKA. Its intent is to punish Russia for objectionable actions its interference with U.S. elections, annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, and support of Venezuela’s illegally elected president Nicolas Maduro.

President Trump has tried to maintain a detente with Putin because the wants to leverage our Russian relationships to isolate China, a more powerful and more dangerous foe. However, some members of Congress do not share his geostrategic perspective, and late last year the Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed DASKA. The full Senate will consider it whenever the body returns to regular order.

Our government is right to take a hard stance against the Kremlin, it should do so within a long-term strategy that keeps our country engaged at least to some degree with the country’s business sector, and doesn’t punish U.S. businesses doing work overseas.

In its current form, DASKA does not achieve those goals.