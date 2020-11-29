Whyde: We can't diminish fears, loss and suffering

I have thought much of John Donne's "Meditation XVII" during this pandemic, and Ms. Hackett's Sunday opinion piece brought me back again to the wisdom of this 17th century English poet who, as Ms. Hackett suggests we all should, contemplated his own mortality. Donne's contemplation, however, brought him to a more challenging perspective on how to think about not just our death but the death of others: the interconnectedness of us all. Perhaps Ms. Hackett's Sunday column advocating hope over fear did not intend to preach such a glib response to the reporting of real death, not to mention the physical, mental, and spiritual exhaustion of our health care infrastructure, but messaging like Ms. Hackett's works to dismiss the continued human and community toll of this virus. Her opinion piece has much to critique, but I will focus on her discussion of hope and fear.

I fully agree with her message that hope is both transforming and healing. Hope, however, only works when we turn its power outward to our fellow man. Those who have lost loved ones and friends due to this virus and those who continue to exhaust themselves in the care of those who are sick are a part of our community. "Community" and "compassion" share the same Latin prefix: "com" meaning "with, together." "Compassion" means to feel sorrow with another, and this shared sense of sorrow, like joy in better times, is what makes a community worth living in. Surely Ms. Hackett could acknowledge that while her readers are quite happy to know her family recovered from COVID, such has not been the case for hundreds of Wyoming citizens. Do those citizens not deserve to be mourned, just as we celebrate her family's recovery? Hope is evidenced through our actions, in the ways, for example, we sustain and strengthen community through our empathy and our compassion as practiced toward others. Neither a healthy sense of community nor a hope capable of sustaining us through difficult times and difficult conversations can exist when we choose to diminish people's real fears, their loss and their suffering.