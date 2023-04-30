I read with interest the article titled “Officials plan educational makeover." Very exciting and innovative. I hope that this initiative gains traction over time. I did not read anything about involving the Wyoming School Board Association in the discussion. As a former school board member I am aware that school boards across the state set policy for their districts. I hope that the Wyoming School Board Association will be a partner in this great effort.
Wiederspahn: Education initiative a good idea
