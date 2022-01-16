Wiese: A belated thank you to Casper

Editor:

It has been nearly two years since I came to Casper to be a ski guide for Ski For Light, an organization for visibility and mobility impaired Nordic skiers. We stayed for over a week, more than 250 of us.

We had some challenging conditions in February with cold and windy weather and drifting snow in the groomed ski tracks. Our bus got stuck up on the mountain road for hours one day, but then someone delivered pizza! To the stuck bus! Another day the road to the ski area was closed due to poor visibility and bad driving conditions and our whole group was evacuated. It was a true Wyoming winter experience! And half of our group could not see!

But what I remember the most, and will always remember, is how the people of Casper turned out to help. Drivers came up from town and shuttled skiers down the worst part of the road to waiting buses or gave rides all the way back to town. The day the area was evacuated dozens of us gathered at the ski lodge to wait for buses back to town and it was getting late. Suddenly food arrived! Someone purchased and delivered sandwich makings, fruit, cookies and drinks. Our group went from apprehensive to festive. Stories of various acts of kindness from local Casperites filtered through our group nearly every day.

It still warms my heart to think of how the kind and generous people of Casper made us feel so welcome when Ski For Light came to town. So, a belated, but very warm and sincere thank you to the wonderful people of Casper. We will always remember you.

TRACEY WIESE, Twisp, WA

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0