Williams: Barrasso has the best interest of Wyoming in mind

Editor:

The political hit-job that local news media and certain Democrat lawyers in the state are performing on Senator Barrasso is utterly disgusting. The idea of a Lawyer giving a Doctor ethics advice is laughable. The people of Wyoming hired Dr. Barrasso to represent the Conservative voice of Wyoming in Washington. The Senator has done a fine job and has managed to rise to the top of the Senate.

We elect people to represent our state, send them to Washington and expect them to learn the ins and outs of the political system. Our goal in doing so is to ensure that we are able to maintain the Wyoming lifestyle for generations to come. The lifetime appointment of a Supreme Court justice has more impact on our lifestyle than who gets elected President for a four or eight year period.

To accuse Dr. Barrasso of flip-flopping on the issue, misses the issue entirely. The issue is the continuance of our lifestyle. In order to maintain the life that we love in Wyoming, we need Conservative values in the Supreme Court. The purpose of having politicians is to navigate the political system. Senator Barrasso is doing that now, and with the best interest of Wyoming in mind.

Senator, thank you for continuing to keep the people of Wyoming accurately represented in Washington. You’re doing exactly what we’ve hired you to do. Please don’t let the opinions of lawyers and reporters affect your decisions, they didn’t vote for you anyway.

DAN WILLIAMS, Evansville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0