Williams: Nothing but grandiose beliefs

Editor:

I see pictures of Ukrainian young men and women with grenades strapped to their chest firing machine guns towards some people that are unrecognizable but are firing back. I see middle-aged and old people, men and women, doing the same. Then I see pictures of dead bodies strewn around, mostly with a Russian designation of some sort on them.

Then I see pictures and videos of truckers driving around the Beltway in Washington with flags flying, their windows rolled up, the heat on in the cab, and cars with people trying to live a good life driving around going about their everyday lives.

The truckers remind me that in their comfortable cabs and under no duress whatsoever protesting a policy that is being phased out they are not more than the equivalent of "Spaceman Spiff". The only danger they face is the same danger Spaceman Spiff faced, those dangers in the imagination of a child's mind.

And not only that they had to steal the idea from the Canadian's, and between the two convoys they got about 2,000 participants. That's about one quarter the seating capacity of the Cam-Plex in Gillette.

This seems to indicate that the far right may have a very loud voice but there is nothing behind it but the grandiose beliefs of children.

BRUCE WILLIAMS, Gillette

