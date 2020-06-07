Williams: The least we could do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has plunged the economy into a depression resembling 1929. Millions are out of work and continue to be laid off, among those millions are doctors, nurses and frontline healthcare workers. They have undertaken extraordinary mental and physical sacrifices on our behalf; the least we can do is provide them with financial aid.

Many doctors across Wyoming are employed through staffing firms that contract them to different hospitals. They are not employed by the hospitals themselves, which means that individual doctors weren’t the recipients of immediate CARES aid. To make matters worse, health insurance companies are offering low reimbursement rates to providers for their services, or none at all.

Job losses in the healthcare sector have reached millions. If they continue, we could face a total collapse of the healthcare system. To prevent this, we need Senator Barrasso and Congresswoman Cheney to include direct financial aid for frontline healthcare workers in the next COVID relief bill. It’s the least we can do for our most essential workers.

RICH WILLIAMS, Cheyenne

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0