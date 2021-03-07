Williams: What percentage of Wyomingites?

Editor:

To understand what I am talking about, take for example you are looking forward to eating a big piece of a pie at your Christmas meal. Out comes the pie and you savor the idea of eating half the pie yourself bacause all your friends say they get to eat half the pie at their house. But then the pie gets cut in half and one of those halves put back in the fridge. The remaining pie gets cut into two pieces and you get one of them - "half" the pie and you can then brag to your friends that you got half the pie but in reality you know you only got 1/4 (25%) of the pie!

Now, applying this to the 2020 election we see that almost 1 out of every 3 people (37%) did not vote (37% of the pie got put back into the fridge). Then, you got a bit over 2/3 of the votes (70%) so you go out and tell everyone that you got 70% of Wyomingites to vote for your candidate but in reality you know you only got a minority of 44% of Wyomingites to vote for your candidate! Would your statement then mean you do not understand basic math or are you using the statisticians lies as is so popular with a lot of politicians?

And, just based on the number of letters I have seen in the various Wyoming papers it would seem half the people agree with Cheney and half disagree, so apparently a very small percentage 22% of the voting Republican's in Wyoming are that upset with Cheney's vote.

BRUCE WILLIAMS, Gillette

