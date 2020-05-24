Wilson: A response to David Miller

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

This is in response to David Miller's opinion.

There is an old saying that Republicans are the party that says government doesn’t work, and then they get elected and prove it. Rep. Miller’s recent opinion piece that regulations are killing Wyoming is one such example of a Republican elected official undermining the government he is supposed to be working for. Mr. Miller claims, without a shred of evidence, that regulations are killing energy production, minerals, prescription drug manufacturing and food production. He is wrong about it all.

In case Mr. Miller is unfamiliar of the time before regulations – it was a moral and environmental disaster. We forced children to work 12-18 days in factories almost 7 days a week people were losing their lives and limbs in mines and factories daily. We peddled dangerous drugs, we polluted our rivers so much they caught on fire, we served rotten meat and in many large cities it was difficult to see the sky through the smog. Regulations work. What does not work is when we elect people into government who do not want to regulate. People like Mr. Miller create a self-fulfilling prophecy when they claim that our government is bad and then cut necessary government regulations that save and improve people's lives.

Finally, Mr. Miller ended his opinion saying that America is worth saving from the “crony capitalists” who are driving it into ruin now. I could not agree more with this statement. Mr. Miller only needs to look in the mirror to see one of the worst examples of crony capitalism in our legislature. A quick search of campaign finance filings for Mr. Miller reveals that he accepts money from the oil and gas industry, the Pfizer drug company, Rocky Mountain Power and the Wyoming Mining Association. Why would Mr. Miller need money from the businesses he is supposed to be regulating if he were actually “for the people” as he claims? Instead of getting rid of our regulators, I propose we get rid of Mr. Miller.

KEVIN WILSON, Lander

