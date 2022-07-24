Wilson: Things Wyomingites just don't say Jul 24, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor: I have lived in Wyoming for 69 years! I have never heard anyone ever say, “You are in Wyoming -- act accordingly!” CLAUDIA WILSON, Casper 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wyoming Editor Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Schriftman: Cheney does not follow the Constitution Editor: Hicks: Plant more Harriet Hageman Editor: Labunski: Wyoming will suffer if Cheney is not reelected Editor: Perryman: In support of Brian Schroeder Editor: Parlett: Was the 2020 election stolen? Editor: McChesney: Liz Cheney for president Editor: Acri: Please proceed with the BLM land purchase Editor: Miller: Hageman is just a puppet for Trump Editor: Fink: Unimpressed with the fair Editor: Tunison: The legislature cares not for women Editor: