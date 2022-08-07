Winship: Considerations for the Natrona County commissioner election

In casting your vote in this year’s primary election for the County Commissioners, consider that the incumbents, Paul Bertoglio, Jim Milne and Rob Hendry recently had the opportunity to rid Natrona County of the strip bar — Racks Gentlemens’ Club, and then blinked. This is the bar run by Sonny Pilcher, a convicted felon, who admits that Racks is involved with organized crime (a motorcycle gang out of Colorado). A murder was committed at this bar and our Sheriff’s deputies have to make repeated calls there. Less than a year ago, District Court Judge Forgey ordered that Racks’ liquor license be transferred to one of Pilcher’s many creditors. Defying this order, and the County Attorney’s advice, the Commissioners refused to allow the transfer without even disclosing their real reasons. As you cast your vote, ask yourself why Commissioners Bertoglio, Milne and Hendry would side with Pilcher and thumb their nose at our judicial system.