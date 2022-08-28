Winters: A call for Republican unity

Editor:

Over the past several days, I have fielded an extraordinary number of phone calls asking me to run for Wyoming secretary of state. I am not running for secretary of state.

I first learned of the effort to draft me to run, as an Independent, from news sources. I spoke with the authors of the petition and expressed that even if the required number of signatures were gathered, I would not run against the party’s nominee and split a party I love so dearly.

I believe strongly that the Republican Party must unite around the shared principles of historic conservatism especially at this time in our nation’s history. It is for this reason that I am calling for all Republicans to unite around our Republican nominee, Chuck Gray, and for that matter, the entire Republican ticket, following the primary.

Please know, if it ever becomes God’s will for me to step back into elective office, I will never run as anything less than a proud Republican. I am a Republican because I have spent my life in the study of the time-tested principles of conservatism. The foundation of the Republican party is deeply rooted in those great principles, and we must rally around those truths and stand together so that we can pass on our freedoms to the next generation.

Those principles have fully occupied my time over the past four years. I have had the privilege to found and lead a wonderful team at what will soon be known as the Wyoming Family Alliance and Wyoming Family Foundation. I have also had the privilege of helping to bring a Hillsdale College affiliated Classical School to Cheyenne. Furthermore, I have been back in graduate studies in history which has led to travel across the state and nation teaching our historic values. These extraordinary causes are currently fulfilling my great desire to serve our state and carry forward an intellectually muscular conservatism that will stand the test of time.

For a strong Wyoming,