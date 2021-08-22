Witko: I am concerned about Art 321's lack of transparency

As a former 25-year resident of Casper I have watched the conflict between members of the Casper Artists' Guild and the Board of Directors of Art 321 with great concern. In my role as Assistant City Manager of Casper, I worked closely with the Artists' Guild and developed a strong respect for the work that was done to acquire and renovate the property at 321 West Midwest Avenue in the Old Yellowstone District. Throughout the process of moving its gallery and workshops from the old fire station to the new space, I worked with dedicated volunteers and donors. It was an unbelievable task that succeeded only because of the determination of the leaders to build a space where all artists could share their unique abilities, help each other to improve their crafts and invite all to appreciate and explore the arts.