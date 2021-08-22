Witko: I am concerned about Art 321's lack of transparency

Editor:
As a former 25-year resident of Casper I have watched the conflict between members of the Casper Artists' Guild and the Board of Directors of Art 321 with great concern. In my role as Assistant City Manager of Casper, I worked closely with the Artists' Guild and developed a strong respect for the work that was done to acquire and renovate the property at 321 West Midwest Avenue in the Old Yellowstone District. Throughout the process of moving its gallery and workshops from the old fire station to the new space, I worked with dedicated volunteers and donors. It was an unbelievable task that succeeded only because of the determination of the leaders to build a space where all artists could share their unique abilities, help each other to improve their crafts and invite all to appreciate and explore the arts.
A great deal of public money and time was given to this effort. The elected officials who celebrated the opening of the project saw it as an example of the work which was done to make the Old Yellowstone District an important part of the fabric of the community. I would imagine that many of the current City Council members and staff are as dismayed as I am by the divisiveness apparent in the current discourse surrounding Art 321. Whenever an organization depends on support from public entities and foundations as well as member dues and individual donations, there is an expectation of accountability and transparency.
Personally, I have been a member of Art 321, and have purchased many treasured pieces over the years to maintain my connection to the place I called home for so long. For this reason I challenge the community to step up and let the Board of Art 321 know how you feel about the exclusion of members from the discussion of the future of the organization. Ask for an independent financial and management audit. Insist that Art 321 remain above all a welcoming home for artists of all interests and persuasions.
LINDA WITKO, Longmont, Colorado