Wood: The art of officiating basketball games

Editor:

First of all, I’d like to set the record straight: I graduated from Utah State University with a Masters Degree in Philosophy and Literature in 1969. I taught English and coached basketball and golf during my thirty-year tenure at Natrona County High School. So, when the game against USU began, I was a tad conflicted. I hoped I could root for both teams in a great game that remained close to the final horn. That part came to fruition. Unfortunately, because one official forgot the most important aspect of his job — to let the coaches and players decide the outcome -- I was left with a bad taste in my mouth at the end even though our “cardiac cowboys” pulled out another close win in overtime!

The best officials realize it’s an emotional game and I had no problem with the first technical foul called on Coach Linder. After that call, however, a seasoned official would have moved as far from the Wyoming huddle as he could get to avoid hearing the caustic criticism that Coach Linder was apt to fume out! But no! he intentionally walked past the huddle and called the second technical foul. I just have to say in my 50-plus years of following basketball that was the first time I saw a coach evicted with a second technical during a dead ball situation. It certainly dampened my enthusiasm as it did for everyone in attendance.

If the official had walked away after the first T and given Coach Linder a few minutes to calm down, the incident would not have happened. I know Coach Linder apologized to the players and his assistant coaches but that wouldn’t have been necessary if the official had just given him time to settle down then told him he didn’t want to get him thrown out with a second technical foul.

All that aside, kudos to Pokes players and assistants and to Coach Linder for preparing them for just such a dramatic game possibility!

Keep up the GREAT WORK, coaches and players. All your fans love what you’re doing.

TERRY WOOD, Casper

